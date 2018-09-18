- Advertisement -
Girl Arrested After FBI Notifies Presque Isle Deputies of Possible School Threat

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 18, 2018
A girl is in custody after an alleged threat to a Presaue Isle County school.

According to the sheriff’s department, they were contacted by the FBI about a possible threat at Onaway Area Community Schools

The school took the precautionary measure to “shelter in place” while law enforcement searched and secured the buildings.

The search led to a possible suspect.

And after questioning a juvenile and her father, the girl was taken into custody as a possible suspect.

The investigation continues, but deputies say there is no longer a threat to these schools by this individual.

