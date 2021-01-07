JUST IN: Michigan Capitol Temporarily Shut Down Due to Credible “Threats”

The Michigan Capitol is temporarily shut down as police investigate a “threat”.

Thursday morning an alert was sent out to House representatives and staff.

Around 8 a.m. staff received a message that said: “ “Due to a threat early this morning…the Capitol is temporarily closed to all members and staff. Michigan State Police are investigating. You will be notified when the building is reopened.”

The closure comes after The U.S. Capitol was swarmed by supporters of President Donald Trump Wednesday looking to overturn the Electoral win by President-elect Joe Biden.

Thousands of Trump’s supporters overwhelmed Capitol police forcing a building wide lockdown amid reports of vandalism and riots.

*This story has sense been updated*