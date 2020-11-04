JUST IN: Antrim County Reports Skewed Results in Unofficial Election Tabulations

In Antrim County, early this morning the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy became aware of apparently skewed results in the Unofficial Election Result tabulations.

Since then, The Clerk’s Office says they has been reviewing the results and the multiple redundancies to search out any possible discrepancies.

Staff is currently working with township officials and with Election Source, the company that provides the voting software programs and hardware.

Ms. Guy stated, “By this afternoon, we expect to have a clear answer and a clear plan of action addressing any issue,” said Sheryl Guy, Antrim County Clerk, “Until then we are asking all

interested parties to bear with us while we get to the bottom of this.”

Further information will be released as it becomes available throughout the day, so keep it right here for new details.