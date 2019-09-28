- Advertisement -
Judge Strikes Down Law Limiting Number of Ballot Signatures In One Area

Remington Hernandez Posted On September 28, 2019
A judge has ruled against changes to Michigan’s ballot drive law that critics say made ballot initiatives more difficult.

The law was passed last year and signed by former Governor Rick Snyder.

It said that no more than 15% of signatures from each congressional district can be used.

Proponents believe the law adds transparency and accountability to the process, also ensuring statewide input.

But, on Friday, Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens ruled that the law would drive petition circulators out of population centers, impeding their ability to meet constitutional requirements.

The judge also struck down a requirement that petitions must indicate whether people gathering signatures are paid.

The state senate signaled they would likely appeal.

