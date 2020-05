A judge has sentenced a Gaylord man for selling meth near a school.

This man Paige Vandyken was sentenced to five to 20 years behind prison bars.

Back in September VanDyken and Josh Jones were charged with having and selling meth 1,000 feet from a school.

Undercover police busted the duo by buying meth from them in Petoskey.

VanDyken is also charged as a fourth time habitual offender.