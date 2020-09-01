Johannesburg Man Arrested for Stalking Ex-Girlfriend
Posted On September 1, 2020
A Johannesburg man is in jail for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend.
Police say it all started when the victim came to them in May of this year saying she was being stalked and threatened by her ex-boyfriend.
The victim showed police numerous threatening texts and voicemails from the suspect.
After the report, a no contact order was issued.
Further investigation led to the arrest of this man, 39-year-old Jamie Michael Winkelman.
He was taken to Otsego County Jail and his next court date is September 10.