Johannesburg Man Arrested for Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

A Johannesburg man is in jail for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Police say it all started when the victim came to them in May of this year saying she was being stalked and threatened by her ex-boyfriend.

The victim showed police numerous threatening texts and voicemails from the suspect.

After the report, a no contact order was issued.

Further investigation led to the arrest of this man, 39-year-old Jamie Michael Winkelman.

He was taken to Otsego County Jail and his next court date is September 10.