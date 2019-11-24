Jeff Bezos-Linked Charity Gives Goodwill Northern Michigan $1.25 Million

A charity connected to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has awarded a local organization over a million dollars.

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigan was named the recipient of $1.25 million specifically.

All of it comes from “The Day 1 Families Fund” facilitated by the Bezos day one fund.

It gives funds to organizations and civic groups that provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

In a post on Facebook, Goodwill Northern Michigan says this is a great opportunity to invest in long-term solutions to family homelessness along with partners across our area.