- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Jackson Man Leads Cadillac Police on Foot Chase After Being Pulled Over

Sierra Searcy Posted On March 4, 2020
305 Views
0

A man sent Cadillac police on a bit of a chase on Friday.

Police say they pulled over Justin Atkins, on U.S. 131 near M-115, and once stopped Atkins jumped out of his car and ran.

After going through about six miles of snow on foot, police finally caught up to Atkins.

He allegedly was drunk, had a suspended license and no insurance on the car.

He is currently in Wexford County Jail for multiple charges.

Post Views: 305



Trending Now
Big Rapids Woman Dead, Man Injured Following Osceola Co. Crash
Remington Hernandez February 28, 2020
Bay City Man Faces 10 Years in Prison After 14th Drunk Driving Arrest
Sierra Searcy February 27, 2020
Read Next

You are reading
Jackson Man Leads Cadillac Police on Foot Chase After Being Pulled Over
Share No Comment