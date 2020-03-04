Jackson Man Leads Cadillac Police on Foot Chase After Being Pulled Over

A man sent Cadillac police on a bit of a chase on Friday.

Police say they pulled over Justin Atkins, on U.S. 131 near M-115, and once stopped Atkins jumped out of his car and ran.

After going through about six miles of snow on foot, police finally caught up to Atkins.

He allegedly was drunk, had a suspended license and no insurance on the car.

He is currently in Wexford County Jail for multiple charges.