J & S Hamburg Adopts Local Families in Need for Holiday Season, Up to 400 Wrapped Gifts

Along with trying to keep their business afloat, feeding kids in need, and giving free meals to Munson Healthcare workers, J&S Hamburg is adopting over 30 families this holiday season.

What started out as three families quickly grew to over 35 families and counting.

Owner of J&S Hamburg Tiffany McQueer says they adopt a family every year but this year they wanted to kick it up a notch.

“This makes us happy, times are crazy right now. We needed to bring more happiness to these families,” said McQueer.

Tiffany McQueer has found these families mainly through social media.

“ We are getting families through families messaging us on Facebook. We had one local family who had recently lost a parent and we reached out to them and told them we are going to take care of them for Christmas so they would have one less thing to worry about.”

Not only are J&S Hamburg owners helping local families but they’re helping their employees as well.

With restaurants being closed for indoor dining, this family adoption project allows employees to get more hours.

“ They’re out shopping and wrapping and making money.”

If you would like to donate and would like to help call (231) 947- 5500 or go to https://www.facebook.com/Jshamburgsouthairport