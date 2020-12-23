- Advertisement -
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Increase in Car Theft

Sierra Searcy Posted On December 23, 2020
In a Facebook post the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office sends a warning for the community to beware of car thieves. 

The police department has seen an increase in stolen vehicles over the past couple of months.

Police says people are stealing vehicles and using them to commit retail fraud, breaking and entering’s and other crimes. 

The Sheriff’s Office urges the community to always lock the car door rather you live in a highly populated or rural area.

