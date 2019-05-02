Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Wanted Man

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.

21 year-old Velentin Romero is wanted in connection to a felonious assault at an apartment complex in Mt. Pleasant.

Investigators say Romero is 6-feet tall, has a medium build, weighs 230 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He may be in the Mt. Pleasant or Lansing area.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.