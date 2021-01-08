- Advertisement -
Isabella County Man Arrested for Embezzling Over $100k After Year Long Investigation

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On January 8, 2021
A Mt. Pleasant man may spend up to 64 years behind prison bars for allegedly embezzling over $100,000. 

The man now identified as Gregory Mills is accused of stealing money from a Mt. Pleasant business. 

Now after a little over a year of investigating, Michigan State police have determined that the suspect stole the money over the course of 4 years. 

Mills faces charges for embezzlement and for using a computer to commit a crime. 

Isabella County Man Arrested for Embezzling Over $100k After Year Long Investigation
Isabella County Man Arrested for Embezzling Over $100k After Year Long Investigation
