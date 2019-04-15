- Advertisement -
Isabella County Man Accused of Attempting to Kill Girlfriend

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On April 15, 2019
A 60 year-old isabella county man has been charged with the attempted murder of his 47 year-old girlfriend.

Deputies say it came after an argument spun wildly out of control very early Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect attacked his girlfriend by slamming her head into the floor, putting a belt around her neck and threatening to kill her.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and the boyfriend remains in the county jail on a single charge of attempted murder.

