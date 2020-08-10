Isabella Co. Woman Stabs Boyfriend, Boyfriend Steals Car to Go to Hospital

A woman is in jail after an incident that started with her allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Police say they were originally called the scene in Coe Township because of a report of a stolen car.

The woman says her boyfriend stole her car, and could not be found.

Further investigation led to police learning the woman stabbed her boyfriend in the back prior to him leaving in her car.

The boyfriend was later found in the State of Kentucky.

Police say the man drove himself to Kentucky, after receiving medical treatment.

The woman was arrested and investigation on the incident is still underway.