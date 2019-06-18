Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigate Missing Cast Iron Bells

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help from the community after the thefts of large cast iron bells.

Three of these bells were taken in the last few days.

The thefts happened in the northwest part of the county.

One on the 700 block of north Coldwater, the 10,000 block West Weidman road and the 600 block of West Coleman Road.

Deputies say these bells are very heavy and hard to remove.

They says its possible this would have taken two or more people to move them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office.