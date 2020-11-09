Isabella Co. Police Asks for Public’s Help in Finding Armed Robbery Suspects, Stole Marijuana and Cash

Police say they need your help finding 4 men responsible for an armed robbery.

The victim says the suspects came into his home while his infant son was there.

One of the men allegedly used a handgun during the robbery.

The victim says the men took marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The men left the home in an unknown direction.

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the men.

They say any tips can be called into the case detective at 989-779-3345 or or via an anonymous tip at www.isabellacounty.org.