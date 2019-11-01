Isabella Co. Man Reported Missing Found Dead

A tragic new development when it comes to a man reported missing out of Isabella County.

According to police a K-9 team tracked down Brian Shaner but found him dead.

The 43-year-old was last seen at his home on North Johnson road in Gilmore Township around 4:30 Wednesday.

Shaner reportedly had a prior head injury and investigators worried he may have been in a weakened state thanks to a recent hospital stay.

Police say the death isn’t considered suspicious And was likely the result of an ongoing health problem.

The medical examiner will pinpoint an exact cause of death in the coming days.