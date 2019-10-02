Isabella Co. Fire Investigators Want Tips in Suspicious Fire

Fire investigators, combing through what’s left of a home gutted by a fire they now call suspicious.

The scene is in Isabella County’s Village of Winn.

Crews responded to the home on Church Street overnight Monday.

The home had been abandoned for several months, according to investigators.

They want the public’s help…

If you have any information on this fire, reach out to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook or give them a call at 989-779-3301.