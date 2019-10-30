- Advertisement -
Isabella Co. Deputies Investigating Deadly Crash

Staff Writer Posted On October 30, 2019
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is looking into what led up to a deadly accident Wednesday morning.

It happened at Winn and Weidman Roads in Nottawa Township just before 8:30.

Deputies responded to a collision between a Ford Taurus and a pickup truck and found the car’s driver still inside, dead.

Investigators say the Taurus had stopped at a stop sign beside a large truck and was unable to see oncoming traffic when it turned.

The driver of the pickup was unhurt.

The name of the Taurus driver has not yet been released until family is notified.

