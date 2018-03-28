IRS Releases “Dirty Dozen” List of Common Tax Scams

The IRS has released their “Dirty Dozen” list – the list of common tax scams.

These are the scams that are around all year, but typically become more prevalent during tax season.

The schemes run from simple refund inflation scams to technical tax shelter deals.

The IRS says taxpayers need to guard against ploys to steal their personal information.

You should be wary of shady promoters trying to scam you out of money or talk you into questionable tax schemes.

The list includes phishing, or attempts to steal personal information, phone scams, and even fake charities.

The IRS reminds people that being a part of an illegal scheme can lead to significant fines and possible criminal prosecution.

IRS Criminal Investigation works closely with the Department of Justice to shut down scams and prosecute the criminals behind them.

Taxpayers should always keep in mind that they are legally responsible for what is on their tax return even if it is prepared by someone else.

More information on the scams can be found here and here.