IRS Deposits First Round of Stimulus Checks into Bank Accounts

The IRS has deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts.

They say,”We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can.”

The IRS says direct deposits will continue over the next several days.

The IRS is asking citizens to refrain from calling, saying most people don’t need to take any action to get their money.

Only people under the income limit are eligible. The IRS says, those who made less than $75,000 in 2019 will be eligible for the full payment of $1,200.