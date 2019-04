Coming to the Grand Traverse region this August- the Ironman 70-poiint-3 Traverse City.

And Wednesday morning organizers held their first community informational meeting at the State Theatre to give folks a chance to learn more about this event and to ask questions

And just how popular is this first ever event in T.C?

When registration opened, people from all over the country snapped up 25-hundred spots in less than an hour.

0 Shares