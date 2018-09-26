IRONMAN 70.3 TC Sold Out Faster Than Ever Before

The first ever IRONMAN in Traverse City is officially sold out.

General registration opened just yesterday on the 25th.

According the IRONMAN 70.3 Facebook Page, this event is officially the fastest selling IRONMAN 70.3 event in the WORLD!

Earlier this year, Traverse City became the second city in Michigan to host an IRONMAN 70.3 event behind Benton Harbor.

The event was met with support from several organizations and business leaders in the city and was approved by the city commission.

The fist event is slated to take place just before Labor Day of 2019 and will bring around 2400 participants to the area.

Included in the event would be a 1 point 2 Mile Swim, fifty six mile bike race, and thirteen point 1 mile run across Traverse City, Leelanau County, and Peninsula Township.

For more information visit ironman.com/traversecity70.3.