Irish Consul General to Visit Boyne City Following Sister City Designation

An official from the Irish government will stop by Boyne City next month.

Consul General Brian O’Brien will come to Northern Michigan as part of the newly-established sister city relationship with Ireland’s Boyne Valley.

That relationship was finalized on July 18th, when Boyne Valley officials themselves came to Boyne City.

Boyne City actually owes its name to Boyne Valley, which settler John Miller thought the Boyne City area resembled.

On the consul general’s trip, he will sit down for a luncheon meeting with the Lion’s Club.

After that, he’ll be greeted by city leaders at Boyne City Hall, which is flying the Irish flag in honor of the new relationship.