- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Intoxicated Motorcyclist Arrested After Crashing in Front of Trooper

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 13, 2018
178 Views
0

A man was arrested after crashing his motorcycle in front of a trooper.

It happened around 7:41 Wednesday evening on S 23 Rd. near W. 34 Rd.

According to the MSP, a 27 year-old Cadillac man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and crashed.

A trooper witnessed the accident and began an investigation.

The man received minor injuries and was taken to Munson Traverse City for evaluation.

Police say the motorcyclist was intoxicated at the time and was later arrested.

He faces a charge of operating while intoxicated.

Post Views: 178



Trending Now
Free Junior Hunting Licenses at all Meijer Stores September 14-15
Jessica Mojonnier September 10, 2018
Missaukee County Sheriff Jim Bosscher Announces Retirement
Remington Hernandez September 11, 2018
Read Next

You are reading
Intoxicated Motorcyclist Arrested After Crashing in Front of Trooper
Share No Comment