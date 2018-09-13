Intoxicated Motorcyclist Arrested After Crashing in Front of Trooper

A man was arrested after crashing his motorcycle in front of a trooper.

It happened around 7:41 Wednesday evening on S 23 Rd. near W. 34 Rd.

According to the MSP, a 27 year-old Cadillac man was riding his motorcycle when he lost control and crashed.

A trooper witnessed the accident and began an investigation.

The man received minor injuries and was taken to Munson Traverse City for evaluation.

Police say the motorcyclist was intoxicated at the time and was later arrested.

He faces a charge of operating while intoxicated.