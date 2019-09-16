International Bridge to Close to Traffic During Sault International Festival of Races

Something to be aware of: the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie will close to all vehicle traffic later this month.

That will happen as part of the Sault International Festival of Races, which kicks off September 28th.

The bridge will be shutting down to accommodate that from 6:45 until 8:45 that morning, or as soon as the last racer gets off.

The Festival of Races is a half-marathon, bike race and bridge run all rolled into one and all, making use of the International Bridge.