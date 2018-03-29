International Bridge Debuts ‘Falcon Cam’ To Watch Visiting Birds

The International Bridge received some return visitors this year – a pair of peregrine falcons.

Birds have been returning the bridge for years to nest, hatching 24 chicks since 2010.

And now you’ll be able to catch a sight of the birds from home.

The International Bridge Association installed a nest camera, the FalCam, to let people watch the birds online.

Crews are still fine tuning the camera, but the live stream is available already.

The camera is coming online just in time for the seasonal return of the endangered raptors.

Last year, a pair of peregrine falcons successfully nested on the International Bridge,

hatching four chicks.

A nesting box was installed in 2010, allowing the IBA to better monitor the birds.

Before then they don’t know how many birds came to the bridge.

The peregrine falcon is listed as an endangered species in Michigan.

But since conservations efforts started in the 1980’s – the number of nests has slowly increased.