Interlochen Woman Killed in Benzie County Crash
Posted On August 22, 2019
A crash left a woman dead in Benzie County Wednesday afternoon.
At around 1:46 PM, rescue crews responded to US-31 near Moss Road.
According to deputies, a northbound van driven by a 21-year-old Traverse City man crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming Ford pickup.
The driver of the pickup, a 64-year-old Interlochen woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s a 45-year-old passenger and the van’s driver were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
US-31 was shut down for two hours while investigators looked into the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.