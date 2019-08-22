- Advertisement -
Interlochen Woman Killed in Benzie County Crash

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 22, 2019
A crash left a woman dead in Benzie County Wednesday afternoon.

At around 1:46 PM, rescue crews responded to US-31 near Moss Road.

According to deputies, a northbound van driven by a 21-year-old Traverse City man crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming Ford pickup.

The driver of the pickup, a 64-year-old Interlochen woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s a 45-year-old passenger and the van’s driver were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

US-31 was shut down for two hours while investigators looked into the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

