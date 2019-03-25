Interlochen Woman Arrested After Domestic Violence Dispute With Step-Daughter

State Police arrested an Interlochen woman for Domestic Violence against her 12 year old step-daughter.

Police say an argument over a laptop resulted in the step-daughter being assaulted by the suspect.

The 42 year-old woman whose name has not been released, was also arrested for violating a conditional bond release from a previous domestic violence charge in Leelanau County.

The suspect was lodged at the Benzie County Jail for Domestic Violence.