Interlochen Woman Arrested After Domestic Violence Dispute With Step-Daughter
Posted On March 25, 2019
269 Views0
State Police arrested an Interlochen woman for Domestic Violence against her 12 year old step-daughter.
Police say an argument over a laptop resulted in the step-daughter being assaulted by the suspect.
The 42 year-old woman whose name has not been released, was also arrested for violating a conditional bond release from a previous domestic violence charge in Leelanau County.
The suspect was lodged at the Benzie County Jail for Domestic Violence.