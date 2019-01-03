- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Interlochen Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman with Hot Fire Poker

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On January 3, 2019
83 Views
0

An Interlochen man is behind bars after assaulting his neighbor with a hot fire poker.

The 29-year-old female victim reported that her neighbor, 30-year-old Nicholas
Matthew of Interlochen, had assaulted her with a hot fire poker.

Troopers from the Cadillac Post were sent to an address on Karlin Rd. in Green Lake Township to investigate.

A friend of the victim witnessed the assault and intervened, but the victim had already sustained burns to her body.

Mr. Matthew was located at his nearby residence, and was subsequently arrested for the assault and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

A prosecutor issued a felony warrant for Mr. Matthew charging him with one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Post Views: 83



Trending Now
Man Seriously Injured After Crash into Wexford County Road Commission Plow
Remington Hernandez December 30, 2018
One Dead Following Crash, Vehicle Fire in Isabella County
Remington Hernandez December 28, 2018

You are reading
Interlochen Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman with Hot Fire Poker
Share No Comment