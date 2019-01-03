Interlochen Man Arrested for Assaulting Woman with Hot Fire Poker

An Interlochen man is behind bars after assaulting his neighbor with a hot fire poker.

The 29-year-old female victim reported that her neighbor, 30-year-old Nicholas

Matthew of Interlochen, had assaulted her with a hot fire poker.

Troopers from the Cadillac Post were sent to an address on Karlin Rd. in Green Lake Township to investigate.

A friend of the victim witnessed the assault and intervened, but the victim had already sustained burns to her body.

Mr. Matthew was located at his nearby residence, and was subsequently arrested for the assault and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

A prosecutor issued a felony warrant for Mr. Matthew charging him with one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.