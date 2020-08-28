Interlochen Man Arrested for Assault With Intent To Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder and Other Felonies Charges

Michigan State Police say they were called to Rich’s Roadside Cafe on Thursday, August 28 to talk to a woman who said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, Chaz Jacob Weaver.

The victim said he took an illicit drug and assaulted her in the woods.

Deputies found Weaver behind the cafe and he was cut up and bleeding from his ear.

Weaver was not responding to verbal commands from officers and charged at them several times.

They ended up using a taser three times.

He was eventually taken into custody, but was till being very aggressive towards officers.

He’s facing one count Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, one count Mayhem, one count Domestic Violence, four counts Resisting and Obstructing Police, and one count Habitual Offender Third Offense.