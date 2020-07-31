- Advertisement -
Injured Hiker Rescued From Rockport State Recreation Area

Andrea Ludema Posted On July 31, 2020
A young family was hiking the giant rock piles at Rockport State Recreation Area Thursday afternoon when a 36-year-old woman fractured her leg on the uneven terrain.

First responders from the Alpena Township Fire Department responded, working with Alpena County paramedics to treat her injuries, safely remove her from the area, about a half-mile off the parking area and transport her to the hospital for further care.

Crews used a stokes-basket from the City station and engineered a rope system to safety bring the victim off the rock hills.

Pain medications were given via IV at the scene to facilitate the trip off the rock hill.

“This is an excellent example of teamwork” commented County EMS Chief Bill Forbush. “It took everyone working together to respond to this incident, and get the right equipment, manpower and expertise in place to get her down safely and relatively comfortably.”

Onlookers stopped to watch rescuers traverse the rocky terrain to help the victim in the hot afternoon sun.

She was transported to Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Alpena by county paramedic ambulance and is expected to make a full recovery.

