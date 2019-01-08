- Advertisement -
Infant Killed, Five Others Hospitalized After Crash in Montcalm County

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On January 8, 2019
State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 9 month-old baby and hospitalized 5 others in Montcalm County.

Investigators say a sedan driving eastbound on W Howard City Edmore Rd. was attempting to turn north on Ample Rd when struck from behind by a pickup truck.

The sedan then crossed crossed the centerline and was struck by a westbound pickup.

This happened on Sunday at around 1:15PM in Winfield Township.

An 18 year-old passenger in the sedan was transported by Helicopter to Spectrum with critical injuries.

A 9 month-old baby did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers involved and other passengers were taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police are unsure if alcohol or driver distraction were factors in this crash.

