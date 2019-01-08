Infant Killed, Five Others Hospitalized After Crash in Montcalm County
State Police are investigating a crash that killed a 9 month-old baby and hospitalized 5 others in Montcalm County.
Investigators say a sedan driving eastbound on W Howard City Edmore Rd. was attempting to turn north on Ample Rd when struck from behind by a pickup truck.
The sedan then crossed crossed the centerline and was struck by a westbound pickup.
This happened on Sunday at around 1:15PM in Winfield Township.
An 18 year-old passenger in the sedan was transported by Helicopter to Spectrum with critical injuries.
A 9 month-old baby did not survive the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
All drivers involved and other passengers were taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police are unsure if alcohol or driver distraction were factors in this crash.