Infant in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Car in Lake Co.
Posted On September 29, 2020
An infant is in critical condition after being hit by a car.
Police say Friday in Sweetwater Township, the infant was in a car seat and had been sat down in the yard near a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle then pulled forward, hitting the child.
The infant was flown to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.
Investigation on the incident is still underway.