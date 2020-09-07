- Advertisement -
Individual Associated with McBain High School Tests Positive for COVID-19

Sierra Searcy Posted On September 7, 2020
Someone associated with McBain High School has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Officials made the announcement on Facebook Monday. 

They say they are working with the local health department regarding contact tracing steps. 

The person is now in quarantine. 

Those who came in contact with the person are in quarantine as well. 

The post says that after learning of the exposure the facilities were cleaned and disinfected. 

Superintendent of McBain Rural Agricultural Schools says, “The safety and wellbeing of all of our students and staff at McBain schools is our utmost priority”.

