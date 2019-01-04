Indiana Woman Arrested After Driving On Wrong Side of Freeway in Crawford Co.

Police arrested an Indiana woman for operating while intoxicated after finding her driving on the wrong side of a freeway in Crawford County.

On December 18th around 3:40 in the morning, state troopers saw a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75.

The troopers were able to safely pull over the driver, identified as 56-year-old Cherie Sterk of Indiana.

Sterk was arrested for operating while intoxicated and she was lodged in the Crawford County Jail.

She is currently out of jail on bond, awaiting further court hearings.