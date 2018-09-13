- Advertisement -
Indiana State Rep. Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Mackinac County

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On September 13, 2018
An Indiana lawmaker is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Mackinac County.

The accident happened on US-2 near Boulevard Drive in Moran Township.

Troopers say that a motorcycle, driven by Indiana State Representative Timothy Brown, was going east on US-2.

That’s when an SUV is said to have pulled out in front of Brown, causing a crash.

According to the Indiana House Speaker, another representative was also riding with brown, but was able to swerve and miss the SUV.

Brown was taken to the Mackinac Straits Health System before being transferred to a downstate hospital in critical condition.

Neither weather nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

