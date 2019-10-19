Indiana Police Chase Crosses Into Michigan, Suspect Shot Dead

A police chase that began in Indiana ended up in Michigan and ultimately ended with the fatal shooting of the suspect.

It all happened just after midnight Friday morning, when Bristol, Indiana police tried to pull over 46-year-old David Sanders of Three Rivers, Michigan.

The Michigan State Police say Sanders took off, eventually crossing the state line.

At some point, investigators say sanders rammed his vehicle into a patrol car as he entered White Pigeon, Michigan.

That officer opened fire on Sanders’ vehicle, hitting him.

Rescue workers began first aid on sanders, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Michigan State Police have been asked to investigate and the officer involved has been put on leave.