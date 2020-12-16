Indian River Man Dead After Snowmobile Accident, Passenger Seriously Injured

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a snowmobile crash in Cheboygan County.

Police say the crash happened on The Trail Road and Blessed Lane Tuesday night.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found Steven Carl Johnson dead.

Johnson allegedly veered off the road and hit a tree causing him to lose control.

His passenger Tammie Lee Wixson was seriously injured and had to be hospitalized.

Police tell us although the crash remains under investigation alcohol and speed are possible factors.

Sheriff Clarmont of the Cheboygan County, Mullett Township-Sheriff Office wants to remind snowmobile enthusiasts to be mindful of conditions and to operate safely.

“This was the first snowfall of the year and I know people will be anxious to get on the trails but we want everyone to be safe and operate their sleds in a

manner consistent with the conditions.”