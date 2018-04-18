- Advertisement -
Indian River Man Accused of Multiple Sexual Assaults on Minors

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On April 18, 2018
An Indian River man is behind bars, he’s accused of criminal sexual conduct involving minors.

The Chebyogan County Sheriff arrested 24-year-old Marshall Schoolcraft on April 13th.

Sheriff Clarmont says they received allegations that Schoolcraft had sexual contact with two people under the age of 16-years-old.

That contact was said to have started in 2016.

The investigation is ongoing and according to the sheriff, there could be more victims.

At this time Schoolcraft is charged with nine counts of CSC third degree, which are 15-year felonies.

Schoolcraft will be in court for his preliminary exam on April 30th.

