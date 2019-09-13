Impact 100 T.C. to Donate More than $300,000 to Area Non-Profits

Get ready…

A traverse city area charity — preparing to announce the recipients of hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money.

A picture might be worth a thousand words, this one, however, may be worth a whole lot more…

Impact 100 T.C. will give out more than $300-thousand this year.

That money will be split between three different non-profits, which will each get $101-thousand to put toward their respective missions.

That announcement will happen on Tuesday, September 17th at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club.

Impact T.C. is an organization that prides itself on lifting up and transforming local communities by harnessing the power of women, who each contribute to the cause.