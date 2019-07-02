Identity Released of Body Found in Suspicious Death Investigation

Police in Mt. Pleasant have released new information in the investigation of a suspicious death.

Monday police said there was no risk to the public after investigating a suspicious death.

Now police say 24 year-old Bianca Nieto of Mt. Pleasant was found dead in her home.

Police responded to the home after a call about an aggressive dog in the neighborhood.

Police ate unsure what caused her death, but are now waiting on results from a medical examiner.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.