Identity Released of Body Found in Suspicious Death Investigation
Posted On July 2, 2019
110 Views0
Police in Mt. Pleasant have released new information in the investigation of a suspicious death.
Monday police said there was no risk to the public after investigating a suspicious death.
Now police say 24 year-old Bianca Nieto of Mt. Pleasant was found dead in her home.
Police responded to the home after a call about an aggressive dog in the neighborhood.
Police ate unsure what caused her death, but are now waiting on results from a medical examiner.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.