- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Identity Released of Body Found in Suspicious Death Investigation

Jessica MojonnierJessica Mojonnier Posted On July 2, 2019
110 Views
0

Police in Mt. Pleasant have released new information in the investigation of a suspicious death.

Monday police said there was no risk to the public after investigating a suspicious death.

Now police say 24 year-old Bianca Nieto of Mt. Pleasant was found dead in her home.

Police responded to the home after a call about an aggressive dog in the neighborhood.

Police ate unsure what caused her death, but are now waiting on results from a medical examiner.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Post Views: 110



Trending Now
Beach Testing Results Show Waters are Safe for Full Body Contact
Jessica Mojonnier June 27, 2019
State Police Search for Missing 16-Year-Old Autistic Juvenile
Jessica Mojonnier June 27, 2019

You are reading
Identity Released of Body Found in Suspicious Death Investigation
Share No Comment