Icy Cheboygan Co. Roads Trigger Deadly Crash

A car crash on I 75 near Rondo Road leaves a man dead.

It happened when Michael Trafton and his wife were driving northbound through Cheboygan County and lost control on the slippery roadway.

The couple then smashed into a parked Chevy Silverado.

Trafton died at the scene and his wife is in critical condition.

The passenger in the Silverado sustained some injuries but they are minor.

Authorities say speed and road conditions are a likely factor in the crash.