- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Icy Cheboygan Co. Roads Trigger Deadly Crash

Staff Writer Posted On November 4, 2019
116 Views
0

A car crash on I 75 near Rondo Road leaves a man dead.

It happened when Michael Trafton and his wife were driving northbound through Cheboygan County and lost control on the slippery roadway.

The couple then smashed into a parked Chevy Silverado.

Trafton died at the scene and his wife is in critical condition.

The passenger in the Silverado sustained some injuries but they are minor.

Authorities say speed and road conditions are a likely factor in the crash.

Post Views: 116



Trending Now
Mecosta County Deputies Looking for Break-In Suspect
Remington Hernandez November 2, 2019
Update: Driver Killed in Fatal Accident in Isabella County Named
Sierra Searcy October 31, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Icy Cheboygan Co. Roads Trigger Deadly Crash
Share No Comment