Iconic Kirtland’s Warbler No Longer Endangered

More than half a century after the federal government declared one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic birds endangered…

It now says the Kirtland’s Warbler has made a full recovery.

The songbird is described as one of the most geographically limited birds, nesting only beneath jack pines in Northern Michigan, parts of Wisconsin and Ontario.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says it will be removed from the endangered list and credits teamwork for having pulled the warbler from the brink of extinction.

They say they’ll use that same teamwork to prevent the species from backsliding.