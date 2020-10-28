I-75 to Shut Down for Construction in Roscommon County

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post will be shutting down I-75 at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29th to allow the International Transmission Company (ITC) to run a line across both north and south bound I-75 at Robinson Lake Road in Roscommon County.

The shutdown for south bound traffic on I-75 will begin at mile marker 239, which is M-18.

Traffic will be detoured south on M-18 to M-157, then onto M-55 east back to I-75.

The north bound traffic on I-75 will be shutdown at mile marker 227, which is M-55 West.

Traffic will be detoured west on M-55 to M-157, then north on M-18 back to I-75.

It is anticipated that this shut down will about one hour.

The project is expected to be completed by 4:00 a.m..