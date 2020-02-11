Husband Dead, Wife Hospitalized After Fire in Alpena Co.

Police have now released the names of the elderly couple caught in a tragic fire over the weekend.

To give a recap police say they arrived at the scene of LaForest Avenue, heavy smoke and flames filling the air.

Firefighters were able to rescue the 76-year-old woman, now identified as Mary Smith who was taken to the hospital for severe burns.

The 84-year-old man, now identified as William Smith was taken out of the burning home but unfortunately died at the scene.

Police have now completed the investigation on the fire and believe the fire started when Mr. Smith’s oxygen system caught fire from his smoking.

Authorities are now saying the couple was awake during the time of the fire but there were no working fire detectors in the home.