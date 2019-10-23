HUNT Drug Team Seizes “Quantity” of LSD, Arrests Two in Presque Isle Co. Bust

Drug detectives in Presque Isle County seized the hallucinogen acid and arrested two men for attempting to deliver it.

Joshua Anson Schilling and Jacob Allen Johnson — both 18 years old — now face charges.

The bust stems from a brief investigation and what the HUNT Drug Team calls “special investigative techniques”…

Which ultimately revealed their location.

The Presque Isle County Sheriff’s Department found them on M-68 — made a traffic stop — and as they searched the two, allegedly found a quantity of L.S.D..

Schilling and Johnson, now charged with several 20 year felonies, including possession and possession with intent to deliver L.S.D., as well as with conspiracy to deliver it.

Both are in the Presque Isle County Jail on a $50-thousand bond.