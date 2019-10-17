HUNT Arrests Alpena Man For Drug Sales, Teen Girl For Running

A man and a teen were taken into custody following an investigation into the sale of drugs in Alpena County.

On September 18th, the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team arrested 40-year-old Carl Standen of Alpena.

According to detectives, their investigation began in May, when they bought drugs from Standen multiple times.

When he was arrested at his home, detectives say they seized more drugs.

Seven children were also found inside, the youngest being 8 months old.

A 15-year-old girl, who was not related to Standen fled the scene after giving detectives a false identity.

She was later arrested.

Standen faces multiple drug charges and the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.