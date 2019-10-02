Hundreds of K-9 Teams Descend on Alpena Co. for Annual Training

A unique training exercise had an army of police K-9 units from across the country and around the world marching into Northern Michigan.

The Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center hosts the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers every year.

The around 350 teams spend days perfecting their approach and honing their skills.

They focus on building searches, drug detection, tracking victims and criminals.

Some of those exercises also played out in the City of Alpena.

Training wraps up Thursday.