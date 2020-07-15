UPDATE: Human Remains Found in Wooded Area in East Jordan, Foul Play Not Suspected

The remains found in a wooded area in Charlevoix county belong to 45-year-old Shannon Michael Rake.

Preliminary autopsy results have ruled out foul play as the cause of death.

Rake’s remains were found in the East Jordan Woods Tuesday near Erie Street.

Police say the do not believe the body was there for very long and there is no danger to the community.

More forensic testing is being done to determine an exact cause of death.